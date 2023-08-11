Colorado Springs is forecast for a round of afternoon storms Friday with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees. Light winds from the northwest are forecast to range between 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to frequent lightning, strong winds, hail and localized heavy rainfall.

“Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected across the mountains this afternoon,” the weather service said in its forecast. “Any storms today will be capable of producing frequent lightning, outflow winds to 50 mph, small hail and localized heavy rain.”

Looking ahead into Friday night, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast until midnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 60 degrees.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 83 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 81 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.