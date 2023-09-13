Colorado Springs is forecast for afternoon storms Wednesday and highs in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday after 3 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread over the higher terrain this afternoon, with a few storms spreading across the I-25 corridor into the southeast plains late in the day. #cowx pic.twitter.com/j6FpFX6hVN— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 13, 2023
A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the possibility of lightning and gusty winds.
“The main threats from storms today will be cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty outflow winds reaching up to 40 mph,” the weather service said in its forecast.
Looking ahead to Wednesday night, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to continue before 7 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies otherwise and a low bottoming out at 48 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, and is expected to continue throughout the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 69 degrees.
Friday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 65 degrees.
Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect sunny skies and a high of 73 degrees.
Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only