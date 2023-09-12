Colorado Springs is forecast for a slight chance of afternoon showers Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon Tuesday and a high of 69 degrees. Winds from the southeast are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.
A dense fog advisory has been issued for Colorado Springs Tuesday morning. Expect a rolling fog throughout the area prior to 10 a.m.
Cool and unsettled weather will continue through the end of the work week, with a warming and drying trend expected for the weekend into early next week. #cowx pic.twitter.com/IKMjqCaUF6— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 12, 2023
“Hazardous driving conditions will be possible across portions of Highway 50 and I-25, which could affect the morning commute,” the weather service said in its forecast.
Looking ahead into Tuesday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 49 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees.
Thursday: There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 69 degrees.
Friday: There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 63 degrees.
Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 70n degrees.
Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees.
