Colorado Springs is forecast for late afternoon showers and thunderstorms Thursday, with another day of temps in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, with a 70% chance of precipitation on the radar after 5 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the possibility of strong winds, heavy rain and hail.

“Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and this evening across much of the forecast area,” the weather service said in its forecast.

“For the high country, small hail and winds gusting to 50 mph will be possible, along with better chances for wetting rains. This will mean a slight increase in flash flooding risk for our burn scars.”

Looking ahead into Thursday night, a 30% chance of rain is expected through 8 p.m. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a low of 61 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms likely to roll through in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 93 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 89 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 89 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.