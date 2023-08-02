A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northeast Colorado Springs and the Eastern Plains, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported Wednesday evening.

The warning, which includes wind up to 70 mph and possible quarter-sized hail, is in place until 9:30 p.m. for the Briargate area and far east Colorado Springs, as well as from Black Forest east to Falcon, Peyton, Calhan, Ellicott and Rush.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas Wednesday morning due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms, strong winds, and chances of small hail.

“Scattered thunderstorms will develop across the mountains around noon and spread across the adjacent valleys and southeast plains this afternoon and evening,” the weather service said in its forecast.

“The main risks with thunderstorms today will be lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and some small hail.”

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees.