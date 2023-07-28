Colorado Springs is forecast for another day of strong storms Friday and “well above normal temps,” according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on the radar for Friday afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect increasing cloud coverage throughout the day and a high of 92 degrees. Light winds from the northwest are forecast to roll through the area, ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the possibility of heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again expected over and near the montains along with portions of the I-25 corridor this afternoon into the early evening,” the weather service said in its forecast.

“For the high country, gusty winds, brief heavy downpours, and lightning will be possible. This will support a slight increase in flash floodings for the burn scars.”

Looking ahead into Friday night, a 20% chance of showers will continue through 9 p.m. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 61 degrees.

Slight chances of rain are forecast throughout the weekend ahead with highs remaining in the 90s.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 90 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds and a high of 90 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 89 degrees.