The track of an incoming snowstorm expected to hit Friday is still in flux, with forecasters predicting up to two feet of snow near Monument and possibly a rain and snow mix in Colorado Springs.
The complex storm is highly volatile, complex and difficult to track, but it is not expected to bring the same intense winds and conditions as the bomb cyclone the region saw two years ago in March, said Greg Heavener, with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Still, residents should be prepared for a high impact storm that could make travel difficult, he said during a news conference Thursday.
If the storm takes a more southern route, Colorado Springs could see "very, very heavy wet snow" Friday through Sunday afternoon, Heavener said.
Updated storm total snow map! 15-25" expected across urban corridor with up to 30" in Boulder and Fort Collins. 2 to 4 feet of snow in the foothills. Lower amounts west of Continental Divide and east of DIA. #COwx pic.twitter.com/ykTuxhsuiC— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 11, 2021
But if the storm takes a more northern route, it could produce far more rain in town, he said.
"It’s literally a knife edge where that storm is going to track," he said.
RELATED:
The wildest weather moments in Colorado Springs history
Get the latest Gazette headlines by signing up for our newsletters
Areas along El Paso County's northern border and west to the continental divide are likely to see the heaviest snow with blizzard conditions possible, Heavener said.
Predicted snowfall varies vary from 2 inches in Yoder to up to two feet in Monument, he said. Communities on the southeastern plains could see thunderstorms and hail from the storm, he said.
Snow could pile in drifts large drifts as gusty winds could reach up to 40 mph, predicted Klint Skelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Colorado Springs and El Paso County snowplow crews were ready for the conditions and expect to plow the most highly traveled corridors first, officials said during the news conference.
If needed, city plows were prepared to accompany police and firefighters to emergencies, said Jack Ladley, public works operations manager for Colorado Springs.
Plows will concentrate at first on primary roads and could take time to reach neighborhoods. Residents should have snow shovels at the ready because plows opening roads could leave piles blocking driveways, he said.
"What I am looking for is patience," Ladley said.
Those who need to travel during the storm should pack cell phones, blankets, food and water in their cars, said Jim Reid, director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. He advised residents to stay home and wait out the storm.
People should stay away from powerlines that could snap in the storm, warned Colorado Springs Utilities chief operations officer Travas Deal.
Trees could topple and limbs could snap under heavy snow and residents should be wary, said Dennis Will, Colorado Springs city forester.
The city will clean up trees on public rights of way, but with 300,000 street trees that process could be time consuming, he said.
Utilities emergencies and problem trees can be reported to 448-4800. Problem trees can also be reported online at coloradosprings.gov/page/citizen-request-gocosprings-app.
Grocery stores prepared for hordes of customers stocking up on essentials Thursday as residents stocked up on essentials.
“It’s already picked up a little bit and I anticipate Thursday and Friday being fairly busy,” Julie Sasinka, owner of Mountain Mama Natural Foods in Colorado Springs said. “I definitely think people will be loading up.”
Cars packed the lot at the Monument King Soopers grocery store as residents packed carts and lined up through the aisles for check-out registers.
Milk shelves at the store were bare before 1 p.m. and employees rolled out carts to restock bread, meat and cereal.
Some closures around the county were already announced Thursday, including community vaccination clinics and COVID-19 testing centers.
UCHealth planned to close its 11 coronavirus vaccine clinics Saturday and Sunday, rescheduling patients. Patients do not need to change their appointments themselves, the hospital system said. UCHealth is also closing its COVID-19 testing locations Saturday and Sunday.
The second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines can be provided up to six weeks after the first dose, so patients shouldn't be impacted, UCHealth said.
El Paso County's Fountain, northern Colorado Springs and the Citadel Mall coronavirus testing sites will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Officials expected them to reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.