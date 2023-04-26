Colorado Springs experienced a wet Wednesday morning following overnight rain, with no sign of expected spring snowfall throughout most of the area. On-and-off precipitation is forecast to continue Wednesday accompanied by a high of 44 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, shifting wind patterns are responsible for the lack of forecasted snow across the Pikes Peak region.

"The main difference is that it went further south so higher snow totals are being seen near Mount White and the Arkansas River Basin," the Weather Service said. "The storm moved a bit further south than the Ramparts (Rampart Range northwest of Colorado Springs). We’re still seeing the expected moisture, it’s just rain instead of snow."

Other areas of the state did receive snow as a product of Tuesday's storm with Leadville receiving around 8.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas north of Colorado Springs did receive some accumulation with Woodland Park measuring a total of 5 inches of snowfall, and Monument receiving a total of 4 inches.

Looking ahead to Wednesday night, the rain is forecast to die down. Expect partly cloudy conditions and a high of 29 degrees.

WEDNESDAY

9:30 a.m.:

Colorado Springs and Pueblo saw record-breaking rainfall totals Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The Colorado Springs Airport measured approximately 0.7 inches of rainfall Tuesday, tying with the record set in 1922.

Pueblo received 1.4 inches of rainfall Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 0.68 inches set in 1890. The city received a total of 1.94 inches of rainfall throughout the storm.

"The average yearly rainfall is around 12 inches. We received nearly 2 of our 12 inches of yearly rainfall yesterday," the Weather Service said.

The Teller County combined courts will be closed Wednesday, and operating remotely.

Colorado Springs District 11, Thomas MacLaren School, Colorado Springs Charter Academy, Calhan School District, Peyton School District, and Colorado Springs Christian School are experiencing a 2-hour delay. Cotopaxi Fremont is closed today, and transitioning to remote instruction.

4 a.m.: In anticipation of the storm, the Colorado Springs Operations and Maintenance Division had a full call out of snow removal services throughout the city. High amounts of precipitation rolled through the area overnight, with mostly rain impacting the city.

There has been very minimal snow accumulating on roadways and only creating some slushy areas, with no impact to driving conditions," said Shaun Lucero, an Operation Program supervisor for the city, "City plows have been dispersed and they are monitoring for slick or slushy areas, treating them with materials as necessary. We encourage all drivers to slow down and give other vehicles space and use caution."

TUESDAY

University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, U.S. Air Force Academy and some Colorado Springs area school districts including Academy District 20, Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 and Widefield District 3 have announced delays for Wednesday.

8:03 p.m.: A power outage is affecting nearly 400 customers in a neighborhood near Cimarron Hills, according to the Colorado Springs Utilities outage map. Crews are in route to the neighborhood northwest of East Platte Avenue and North Powers Boulevard. Restoration is expected around 11:53 p.m., Utilities said.

A second outage is impacting around 100 customers in a neighborhood near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and East Woodmen Road. According to Utilities, crews have been assigned and restoration is expected around 11:51 p.m.

In an earlier news release, Utilities said electric crews ready to respond to outages or emergencies during the storm.

People are asked to report outages and downed power lines. Anyone who loses power is encouraged to seek shelter with friends or neighbors during a storm.

Lewis-Palmer District 38 announces a two-hour delay for Wednesday. Woodland Park School District will be closed.

4:45 p.m.: Street flooding has been reported in the Security-Widefield area due to heavy rainfall.

4:30 p.m.: Several flights arriving at and departing from Colorado Springs Airport are delayed, many of them connecting flights to Denver International Airport.

4 p.m.: Cripple Creek-Victor schools will close for a snow day Wednesday. School District 49 will have a two-hour delay.

Fort Carson and Teller Couty Government will also be on a delayed start Wednesday morning.

Here's the forecast for Colorado Springs from the National Weather Service in Pueblo:

Tonight: Rain before 9 p.m., then rain and snow between 9 p.m. and midnight, then snow after midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 30. Breezy, with an east wind 15-20 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.

Wednesday: Snow before noon, then rain and snow likely between noon and 2 p.m., then a chance of rain after 2 p.m. Some thunder is also possible. High near 42. Breezy, with a north-northeast wind 10-20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.