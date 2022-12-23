Cold air will remain in place Friday in the Colorado Springs area and temperatures will remain well below freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

High temperatures are expected to get back above zero after overnight lows in negative territory — reminders of the arctic blast that hit Colorado late Wednesday night. The bitter cold returns Friday night before conditions warm up this weekend, the weather service says.

On Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies, then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 17 degrees and wind chill values between minus-15 and minus-25. Winds are expected to range from 5 to 10 mph.

The high temperature Thursday was 1, but temperatures stayed below zero much of the day.

In the early hours of Friday morning, temperatures remained below zero with a wind chill factor of minus-21 at 6 a.m. in Colorado Springs.

According to Kathy Torgerson with the weather service in Pueblo, the overnight air temperature low in Colorado Springs was minus-10, minus-15 in Pueblo, minus-14 in Woodland Park and minus-20 in Denver.

Flights out of both Denver and Colorado Springs continue to be impacted, with several early morning flights being delayed several hours or cancelled altogether at both airports.

Black Forest had the coldest wind chill factor at minus-22, according to the weather service.

The forecast low Friday night is 6 before a rebound Saturday. The weather service forecasts a high of 44 degrees with mostly sunny skies on Christmas Eve in Colorado Springs. The warmup continues Sunday on Christmas with an expected high of 54 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

MORE FRIDAY UPDATES

9:45 a.m.: The Air Force Academy announced that it's commissary closed until further notice due to a lack of heat.

6:45 a.m.: Flightaware.com shows 647 cancellations at Denver International Airport in the past 24 hours and eight cancellations at Colorado Springs Airport. Two inbound flights are listed as canceled at Colorado Springs Airport, with three scheduled departing flights canceled.

6:30 a.m.: Warming shelters remain open in five locations.

Springs Rescue Mission: 5 W. Las Vegas St.

The Salvation Army; R.J. Montgomery Center: 709 S. Sierra Nevada St.

The Place: 423 E. Cucharras St.

American Red Cross:

The Sanctuary Church: 1930 W. Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs

Grace Best Elementary School: 66 Jefferson Street, Monument

Click or tap here more local updates from Thursday.