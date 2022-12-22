An arctic storm arrived in Colorado Springs overnight, delivering sub-zero temperatures, a dusting of snow and fierce wind chills that have disrupted business operations and travel at airports and highways across the state.
A high near 0 with dangerous wind chill values between -20 and -30 has caused widespread closures and delays in the Pikes Peak region.
10:15 a.m.: El Paso County Combined Courts will open at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
9:30 a.m.: The Colorado Department of Transportation posted a list of highway closures on its Twitter account this morning. They include I-70 eastbound at Silverthorne following a semi-truck spinning; I-70 in both directions between Limon and Burlington; and, U.S. 6 in both directions in Loveland Pass.
9 a.m.: Runway maintenance and de-icing are underway at Colorado Springs Airport given the weather, but arrivals and departures could be delayed or cancelled at an airline's discretion depending on weather elsewhere in the country, according to Colorado Springs Airport spokesperson Dana Schield. Travelers should leave plenty of extra time in their itinerary due to high holiday traffic and weather conditions.
More than 300 flight cancellations were reported at Denver International Airport, according to Flight Aware, with 10 reported in Colorado Springs.
7:00 a.m.: Temps plummeted to between -15 and -10 Wednesday night in the city, with blustery winds making it feel as cold as -30 degrees. Most of the snow fell overnight and accumulated between 0.5 to 1.5 inches, according to city Operations Program Supervisor Shaun Lucero.
6:30 a.m.: All Pikes Peak Library District locations will be closed Thursday. Security Public Library will be closed.
6:15 a.m.: Garden of the Gods Visitor Center will be closed Thursday.
6:00 a.m.: Officials announced that the El Paso County Combined Courts will be closed Thursday.
The City of Manitou Springs City Hall and other government facilities will be closed, and staff will work remotely.
While students are out for the holiday break, several school districts have closed or announced delays for staff members previously scheduled to work Thursday. Colleges and universities in the region are likewise already on holiday break.
Military: Only essential services and mission-critical activities are on reporting status at Fort Carson, officials said. No duty reporting procedures for 4th Infantry Division units are in place.
At the Air Force Academy, all non-mission essential personnel will have a two-hour delay. Employees should contact their supervisor for questions.
With a high of 52, Wednesday started as one of the warmest days of the month but quickly disintegrated into one of the coldest days in recent decades. While overnight flurries have ended wind speeds and blowing snow can cause visibility issues and flash freezing, causing dangerous road conditions Thursday.
Lingering bands of snow are still present over parts of I-25 and the eastern plains. Gusty winds persist over the mountains along with some moderate snowfall, and subzero temperatures continue to sit over the plains. Stay warm! #cowx pic.twitter.com/GjHEb7I4iB— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 22, 2022
The weather service says the wind chill could be life-threatening if exposed, with frostbite possible after 10 minutes.
The coldest temperature ever recorded on Dec. 22 in Colorado Springs was in 1990, when the low hit 24 degrees below zero, according to NWS climate data. The record coldest high of -4 was set in 1983 and 1990.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 30% chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 0. Wind chill values between -20 and -30. North wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values between -15 and -25. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West northwest wind around 10 mph.