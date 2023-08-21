Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny, with a high near 93, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. North winds to blow 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Above normal and hot temperatures will continue across southern Colorado today. Spotty critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon across the San Luis Valley and southern Interstate 25 corridor.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the higher terrain this afternoon. Lightning and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorm.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.