Chances of precipitation are scattered throughout the forecast in Colorado Springs over the next two days before clearing up later in the weekend.

There’s an 80% chance of rain Friday, and possibly a thunderstorm in the early afternoon. Expect a high of 52 degrees. A light wind rolling in from the north is forecast to range from 5-10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Friday night, expect rain showers before 11 p.m., and again between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. A chance of snow is also possible. A low of 28 is forecast for the night.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 50 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies and a high of 62 degrees.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny conditions are expected, with a high near 73 degrees.