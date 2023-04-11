Colorado Springs is forecast for ‘unseasonably’ warm temperatures with possible record-breaking highs Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expect sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees Tuesday. Light, variable wind from the south will roll through in the morning, ranging from 10-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

If temperatures are true to the forecast, Colorado Springs will set a record-breaking high beating 80 degrees, set on April 11, 1982.

Looking into Tuesday night, mostly clear skies are in the forecast with a low bottoming out at 46 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees.

Thursday: Expect mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 73 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high of 58 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of light snow showers forecast in the morning, transitioning to rain heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 56 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies, and a high of 68 degrees.