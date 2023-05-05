Colorado Springs is forecast for clear, sunny weather Friday, and throughout the weekend ahead.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees Friday. A breeze is forecast to roll in through the west, ranging from 5-20 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking ahead into Friday night, expect clear conditions and a low bottoming out at 41 degrees. A southwest breeze is forecast to persist through the night, ranging from 15-20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny skies and a high of 73 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, and a high of 73 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees.