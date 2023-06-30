Colorado Springs is forecast for chances of rain heading into the holiday weekend, with severe storms likely Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday with thunderstorms expected to move through the area in the late afternoon, mainly after 4 p.m. A quarter to half an inch of new rainfall is possible across the city.

“Some storms could be severe, with large hail,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Additionally, expect a high of 74 degrees, with winds from the north forecast to range from 5 to 15 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been established for the area, with afternoon storms expected to roll in throughout the afternoon, and pass through eastward heading into the evening.

“The storms should move into Kansas by around 7 p.m. this evening,” the weather service said,

“The primary threat from severe storms today will be large hail, possibly greater than 2 inches in diameter. Damaging winds will also be possible and there is a low risk for a tornado or two.”

Looking ahead into Friday night, a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms persist, mainly before 8 p.m. Expect skies to clear throughout the night with a low around 52 degrees.

Chances of showers are scattered throughout the weekend leading up to the holiday, with the possibility of rain lingering for July fourth fireworks, accompanied by hot temps.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high near 83 degrees.

Monday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high near 87 degrees.

Tuesday (Fourth of July): There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees.