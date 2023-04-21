Mild temps and overcast conditions persist Friday in Colorado Springs, with chances of rain and snow heading into the weekend.

Friday’s forecast includes increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 56 degrees. Wind is expected to roll in from the northwest towards the afternoon and is expected to range from 5-10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking ahead at Friday night, there’s a 40% chance of rain and snow forecast between 7-11 p.m., with chances of rain after 11 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions, and a high of 28 degrees. Winds are forecast to persist through the night.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of snow showers on the forecast throughout the day. Expect cloudy skies and a high near 47 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies and a high of 58 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 66 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast and a high of 60 degrees. Showers are likely.