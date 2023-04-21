GOTG fall stack-Edit.jpg

The final bits of fall colors show their presence on a cloudy day at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. Photo by Jae Jarrett, Fountain (Instagram: @fiddy_two_eighty).

 Jason Jarratt

Mild temps and overcast conditions persist Friday in Colorado Springs, with chances of rain and snow heading into the weekend.

Friday’s forecast includes increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 56 degrees. Wind is expected to roll in from the northwest towards the afternoon and is expected to range from 5-10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking ahead at Friday night, there’s a 40% chance of rain and snow forecast between 7-11 p.m., with chances of rain after 11 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions, and a high of 28 degrees. Winds are forecast to persist through the night.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of snow showers on the forecast throughout the day. Expect cloudy skies and a high near 47 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies and a high of 58 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 66 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast and a high of 60 degrees. Showers are likely.

