If you like sunny and warm on your Sunday, then today is going to be rather perfect around Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies Sunday with a high near 92, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Breezy, with an east wind to blow between 5 to 10 mph, becoming south southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Beware though, hot conditions will continue across southern Colorado today, with high temperatures expected to be around ten degrees above normal. A heat advisory is in effect for the San Luis Valley from 12 to 7 p.m., today.

Gusty winds and low relative humidity values will support the development of critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening, especially for the southern Interstate 25 corridor and the San Luis Valley.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.