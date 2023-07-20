Colorado Springs is forecast to see severe storms and showers Thursday, accompanied by temps in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m. Expect a high near 83 degrees with winds from the north ranging from 5 to 15 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the possibility of heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong winds and large hail.

“From I-25 eastward across the plains, numerous severe storms are expected, with wind gusts of 60 to 75 mph, hail, from golf ball to baseball size and at least a low risk of tornado under the strongest storms,” the weather service said in its forecast.

“Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are also possible, especially across southeast plains where heavy rainfall occurred last night.”

Looking ahead into Thursday night, an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue up until midnight, accompanied by a low temp of 57 degrees.

Stormy conditions are forecast to continue into the weekend through Sunday, with chances of rain continuing in the forecast into the early next week.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 50% chance of morning showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 a.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 10% chance of showers heading into the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 93 degrees.