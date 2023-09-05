Colorado Springs is forecast for warm weather Tuesday with highs in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect sunny skies on Tuesday and a high of 81 degrees. Winds from the west are forecast to range from 5 to 15 mph.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low bottoming out at 49 degrees.

Hot temps are forecast to return to the area Wednesday and Thursday with highs expected in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Wednesday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 90 degrees.

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect sunny conditions otherwise and a high of 87 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees.