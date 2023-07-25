Colorado Springs is forecast for dangerously hot temperatures Tuesday, with chances of showers on the radar heading into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, mainly after 5 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 98 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5 to 15 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to severely hot temps and thunderstorms on the forecast.

“Dangerous heat is expected again today, mainly for the mountain valleys and eastern plains. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are likely again today as well, some of which could be strong and severe, especially along and north of Highway 50,” the weather service said in its forecast, “Main risks with storms today will be damaging outflow winds and lightening.”

Looking ahead to Tuesday night, a 30% chance of showers will linger through 7 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 65 degrees.

Slight chances of rain and hot temps in the 90s are in the forecast for Colorado Springs through the week and the weekend ahead. Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 92 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high reaching 92 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 90 degrees.

Sunday: Expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny conditions are otherwise in the forecast, with a high of 90 degrees.