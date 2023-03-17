Below-average temperatures will continue to linger through most of the weekend as the cold front continues to roll through Colorado Springs.

Expect partly sunny conditions Friday with a high of 36 degrees. Leftover flurries from Thursday night will continue through the morning hours, amounting in no substantial accumulation. Light, variable wind will roll through in the morning ranging from 5-10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Friday night, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low bottoming out at 14 degrees.

Later into the weekend, temps will begin to warm with Sunday in the 50s. Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions, with a high of 38 degrees.

Sunday: Expect clear and sunny skies, with a high of 49 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 52 degrees.

Tuesday: Expect partly sunny skies, with a high of 57 degrees. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.