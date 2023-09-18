Colorado Springs residents can expect a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The forecast calls for increasing clouds and a high near 81. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains this afternoon and spread into the adjacent valleys and portions of the Interstate 25 corridor during the late afternoon and evening, the NWS said.

The primary risks with thunderstorms today will be erratic gusty outflow winds up to 50 mph, lightning and spotty light rainfall. One or two storms along the Continental Divide could briefly become strong producing locally heavy rainfall.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.