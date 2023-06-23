Colorado Springs is forecast for a hot weekend ahead with sunny skies and projected highs in the 80s across the radar, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

According to a spokesperson with the weather service, a summer weather pattern will persist throughout the weekend and into next week, noting the pattern is unrelated to the current heat wave south in Texas.

“It (the weather pattern) will keep things hot and dry throughout southern Colorado,” the weather service said.

Expect mostly sunny skies Friday with a high of 85 degrees. Areas of fog are forecast to clear as the morning progresses, with winds from the southeast rolling through into the afternoon, ranging from 5 to 15 mph.

Early morning flooding in eastern El Paso County made a messy, wet start to the Friday morning commute, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Overnight rain took a turn for the worse around 2 a.m. Friday morning as numerous roads began to flood in the area. Roadways including Elliot Highway, Log Road, and Highway 110 were closed by Colorado State Troopers around 3:30 a.m. and will continue to be monitored by officials until flooding recedes.

Looking ahead into Friday night, expect clear skies and a low bottoming out at 52 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high near 81 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny conditions and a high near 87 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Otherwise, expect sunny skies and a high near 89 degrees.