Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs, with a flash flood warning and hazardous weather outlook in effect, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon, with the possibility of severe storms across the radar. Expect a high of 68 degrees. Winds from the northwest are expected to range from 5-10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been established for southeast Colorado, with a flash flood warning in effect until 9 p.m. Friday due to the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms, hail and strong winds.

“Strong thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rainfall will elevate the risk for flash flooding across portions of southeast Colorado this afternoon and evening, especially for urban areas and locations with saturated soil conditions from heavy rains,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Friday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the evening, before midnight. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation in the forecast. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 47 degrees.

The wet weather is forecast to clear up halfway through the weekend, with sunny, hot weather coming Sunday. Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 70 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high near 85 degrees.