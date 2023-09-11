Autumn-like weather is beginning to show its face around Colorado Springs Monday after five of the first 10 days of the month saw a high of 90 or higher.

Colorado Springs residents can expect showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m. Monday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

It will be cloudy with a high near 63 and a west northwest wind between 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Snow can fall in September sometimes, especially on the peaks around Colorado Springs, and some people woke up to fresh snow on America's Mountain Monday. In 1898, 2.1 inches of snow fell on the city.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.