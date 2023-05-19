Showers and thunderstorms continue Friday in Colorado Springs as the area gears up for a wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s an 80% chance of precipitation Friday. Expect showers in the morning and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., with a high of around 60 degrees. Light winds are projected to roll through the area from the north, ranging from 5-10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been established for southern and central Colorado due to severe storming expected to roll through the state throughout the next week.

“The risks with any stronger storms will be gusty winds, brief heavy downpours, and lightning. Accumulating snow is possible, though mainly for the highest peaks,” NWS said.

Looking ahead into Friday night, there’s a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the evening hours, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with a low bottoming out at 45 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 68 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 72 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 74 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a 60% chance of precipitation. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees.