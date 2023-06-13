The wet weather continues Tuesday in Colorado Springs with showers in the forecast throughout the day and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s an 80% chance of precipitation Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 p.m., and thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. New rainfall will average between a quarter of an inch and a half inch.

Expect cloudy conditions and a high of 61 degrees. Winds from the northwest will range from 5-10 mph, shifting to the east in the late morning.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast, mainly before 9 p.m. Clouds are expected to clear throughout the night, with a low bottoming out at 48 degrees.

Chances of rain remain in the forecast for the remainder of the week, accompanied by increasing temperatures. Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 74 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 60% chance of precipitation, mainly in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 72 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 82 degrees.