Colorado Springs is forecast for a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms Friday, accompanied by mild temps in the high 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees. Winds from the east are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph, becoming south as the day progresses.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and the surrounding area due to the possibility of high winds and lightning.

“Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected over the mountains, the San Luis Valley and the I-25 corridor,” the weather service said in its forecast.

“Main hazards will be 1 inch hail, 60 mph wind gusts, and lightning.”

Looking ahead into Friday night, a 20% chance of showers and storms is forecast to continue through 11 p.m. Expect mostly clear conditions and a low bottoming out around 57 degrees.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Otherwise, expect sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high near 94 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 92 degrees.