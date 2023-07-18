Colorado Springs is forecast for hot temps Tuesday accompanied by a chance of later afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, mainly after 5 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high near 93 degrees. Winds from the northwest are expected to range around 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak area due to hot temperatures, strong winds, possible large hail and heavy rainfall.

“Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop over the mountains today, spreading eastward across the I-25 corridor and southeast plains from mid-afternoon to early evening,” the weather service said.

“Storms will produce lightning and gusty winds from 50 to 60 mph, but mainly light rainfall. Over the plains, some storms will be stronger, with wind gusts over 60 mph, hail to half-dollar size, and brief heavy rainfall possible.”

Looking ahead to Tuesday night, chances of rain persist with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms predicted before 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 63 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Afternoon showers are likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 88 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, increasing to a 90% chance after 3 p.m. Expect a high near 80 degrees.

Friday: There’s a slight chance of showers, increasing to a 70% chance before noon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 82 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies, and a high near 89 degrees.