Weather warnings are in place Wednesday afternoon as storms sweep through Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs is forecast for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday, with a high near 88, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A special weather statement for Colorado Springs, Security and Manitou Springs, including winds up to 50 mph and "nickel-sized hail," is in place until 3 p.m.

The same warning has been issued for Falcon and Calhan until 3:15 p.m.

"Lightning and gusty winds of 50 to 60 mph will be the main storm risks, and a few of the smaller storms may also produce some small hail and brief heavy rainfall,” the weather service said in its forecast Wednesday morning.

“From I-25 eastward across the plains, storms will be stronger, with wind gusts over 60 mph, hail to gold ball size, and heavy rainfall possible.”

Storm severity is expected to increase as the day progresses.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue through 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a low bottoming out at 60 degrees.

Rain chances are forecast to increase further Thursday, with severe storms and heavy rain possible along the eastern side of the mountains.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect a high of 83 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 89 degrees.