Labor Day weather around Colorado Springs is forecast to be pleasant and warm on the last day of the holiday weekend.

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies Monday with a high near 90, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected over Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Baca, and the lower elevations of Huerfano and Las Animas Counties. Gusty winds of up to 35 mph and relative humidity values of less than 15% will make for conditions conducive to the rapid spread of fire, if started.

An isolated storm over the Sawatch Mountains may have a few lightning strikes this afternoon.

The preliminary average temperature in Colorado Springs for the past month of August was 71.5 degrees. This is 1.4 degrees above normal and makes August of 2023 the 11th warmest August on record, well behind the warmest August of 2011 when the average monthly temperature was 74.1F.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.