Rain returns Monday afternoon around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region before drying out before Labor Day weekend.

Colorado Springs residents can expect showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 and 5 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. High near 76.

North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop over the mountains this afternoon. The stronger storms will be capable of producing periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, increasing the flash flood potential for area burn scars and those locations with poor drainage.

Attention should also be given to those locations that received heavier rainfall on Sunday. The areas with the greatest risk will be across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, and the Rampart Range.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.