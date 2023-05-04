091322-news-dew 01.jpg

Jewel-like dew hangs from grass in the early morning on Manitou Springs on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Rain is in the forecast for today, Wednesday, Sept. 14, with scattered thunderstorms predicted to hit in the afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, Colorado Springs has had less than average rainfall every month since April.  (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

A chance of rain and thunderstorms persist in Colorado Springs Thursday, accompanied by light winds and warm temps. 

There’s a 50% chance of thunderstorms and showers Thursday afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 73 degrees. Winds from the north are projected to range from 5-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, mainly before 10 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions to clear overnight, with a low bottoming out at 41 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Friday: Sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees. 

Saturday: Expect sunny conditions and a high reaching 71 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 70 degrees. 

Monday: Sunny skies and a high near 72 degrees. 

