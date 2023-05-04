A chance of rain and thunderstorms persist in Colorado Springs Thursday, accompanied by light winds and warm temps.

There’s a 50% chance of thunderstorms and showers Thursday afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 73 degrees. Winds from the north are projected to range from 5-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, mainly before 10 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions to clear overnight, with a low bottoming out at 41 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny conditions and a high reaching 71 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 70 degrees.

Monday: Sunny skies and a high near 72 degrees.