A slight chance of showers between 11am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
No high wind warnings and no red flag warnings have been issued for the state today. Today marks the first day without either alert, a streak that lasted 19 days.
Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday:
Sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.