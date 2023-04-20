Colorado Springs is forecast for overcast conditions and mild temperatures Thursday, with chances of rain and snow looking ahead into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect increasing clouds and a high of 49 degrees, Thursday. Breezy conditions are forecast to roll through the northwest, ranging from 5-20 mph, increasing throughout the day.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, expect cloudy conditions in the evening, gradually clearing overnight, and a low temperature of 25 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Expect increasing clouds and a high of 56 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of snow and rain forecast for the early afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high of 53 degrees.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny conditions and a high of 58 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 40% chance of showers. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high of 66 degrees.