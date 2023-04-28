A 30% chance of snow is forecast for Colorado Springs Friday morning, with conditions expected to clear in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo..

Cloudy conditions will persist throughout the morning and into the afternoon, with conditions forecast to clear later into the day. A high of 52 degrees is expected for the area. Winds from the north will range from 25-30 mph, decreasing to 15-20 mph as the day progresses.

Looking ahead into Friday night, expect partly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 30 degrees.

The weekend forecast is looking relatively sunny with highs in the 60s and only a slight chance of thunderstorms on the radar for Sunday afternoon.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Sunny skies and a high of 66 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 68 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 20% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 69 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms on the radar. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high of 70 degrees.