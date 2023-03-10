It’s forecast to be a beautiful day in Colorado Springs Friday with sunny skies throughout the day and warm temperatures rolling through the area.

Partly sunny skies are expected Friday with a high of 62 degrees. Expect a light breeze in the afternoon, ranging from 5-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Friday night, expect partly cloudy skies with a low bottoming out at 38 degrees. Windy conditions are in the forecast with gusts possibly reaching up to 30 mph.

There’s a likely chance of precipitation scattered throughout the weekend. Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of rain, mainly after 9 a.m. Expect increasing clouds rolling in throughout the day, with a high reaching 56 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy conditions, with a high near 44 degrees. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation. Expect a chance of rain showers before 8 p.m. then a chance of rain and snow continuing into the night.

Monday: Partly sunny skies, with a high of 50 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high reaching 61 degrees.