Labor Day Lift Off, a hot air balloon event in Colorado Springs' Memorial Park, could see a rocky start Saturday with gusty winds and evening showers, the National Weather Service said.
Wind speeds must stay below 10 knots, roughly 11 mph, in order for the hot air balloons to fly, Aubrey McCoy, the media liaison, for the event said.
But cold fronts Saturday could bring gusts up to 15 knots (17 mph) in the morning and evening, meteorologist Kathy Torgerson said. Winds are likely to die down Saturday night but a 30% of rain is likely before midnight, the agency predicted.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to have blue skies and mild winds around 5 mph, Torgerson said.
Thursday and Friday are likely to see intermittent rain and thunderstorms. Thursday's storms could begin before 3 p.m.
The high is expected to reach 81 degrees with an overnight low of 57 degrees, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.