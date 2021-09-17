Gusty winds were rattling the Pikes Peak region Friday morning.
Wind speeds could reach between 45 to 55 mph with isolated gusts up to 60 mph, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. Winds could blow down tree limbs and unsecured objects, the weather agency said.
Winds were likely to be strongest around 8 a.m. then will likely die down later in the morning, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 73 degrees with sunny skies, the agency said.
Overnight skies will remain clear with low temperatures dropping to 49 degrees, the weather service said.
Sunshine and gusts continue until the start of next week when a chance of thunderstorms appears in the forecast.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Breezes between 10 to 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.