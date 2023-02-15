The storm that hit Colorado Springs Tuesday night lingered into Wednesday with high winds and scattered flurries throughout the city.

The storm is expected to clear up by Thursday morning, with sunny skies in the forecast.

Wind chill values will remain in the negatives Thursday ranging from -5 to 0 degrees. A high of 28 degrees is expected for the day, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Wednesday afternoon, increased wind from the north will push the snow out of the city, according to Klint Skelly, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect gusts ranging from 20 to 30 mph. Continued blowing snow is forecast near the Palmer Divide, with a possible 1-2 inches of additional accumulation expected before midnight, Skelly said.

There’s a 20% chance of precipitation Wednesday night, mainly before 10 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a low bottoming out at 4 degrees.

The highest accumulation in the state is in Wolf Creek Pass, which received 25 inches. Snow totals in the Pikes Peak Region ranged from 1-13 inches, with Peyton reporting 13 inches, Palmer lake reporting 7.8 inches, and Fountain reporting 6 inches of accumulation.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Expect sunny skies with a high of 46 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions in the forecast, with a high reaching 51 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies, with a high of 51 degrees.