Sunday's weather around the Pike Peak region will be windy and sunny.

Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly sunny skies Sunday, with a high near 58, and breezy conditions with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Strong to severe winds will be likely later this afternoon and evening across the southern half of the San Luis Valley, the Wet Mountain Valley, around the La Veta Pass area, along the parts of the southern Interstate 25 corridor, and across the southern plains. There could be some areas of blowing dust over lower elevations where soil conditions are drier.

Snow squalls will be possible across the higher terrain and in the San Luis Valley later this afternoon through early evening, with bursts of heavier snow, making travel conditions tricky at times. There could be an isolated thunderstorm or two over the far southeastern plains later this evening. The eastern San Juan Mountains will receive the most snowfall, with over a foot of snow possible for some areas through tomorrow morning. Lesser amounts expected over other mountains of generally 2-4 inches, and a trace to 1 inch for the San Luis and Wet Mountain Valleys.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy blowing dust between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: A 30% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph.