Wade Yoder stands atop a dust bowl on Saturday, May 11, 2002 near Yoder that was created in the 1930s during the drought years that fed The Great Depression. On this day the winds were blowing hard enough to create dust clouds on the property. The high winds have been blowing all spring and the return of rain showers is still nowhere to be seen causing the ground to be parched, halting the growth of the grasslands. Cattle on the ranch are now being fed hay that is trucked in. The Gazette, Bryan Oller