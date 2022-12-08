Gusting winds blowing into the area Thursday are expected to bring critical fire danger to Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A red flag warning has been issued for El Paso and Pueblo counties as well as the southeast corner of the state from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday is expected to see a sunny high near 50 with wind speeds of 20-30 mph by the afternoon. Gusts reaching up to 45 mph are possible and relative humidity could drop to 12-15%, creating conditions for increased fire activity.
Citing a need to maintain fire hazard awareness amid the fire-friendly weather conditions, the Colorado Springs Fire Department will enact burn restrictions until further notice, which was effective at noon Wednesday.
The order prohibits recreational fires, bonfires, open or prescribed burns, recreational fireworks, outdoor smoking in city parks and open spaces, and any type of fire — open or contained — on undeveloped wildland areas, the release stated. Trash burning is not allowed also.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. Windy, with a west northwest wind 10-20 mph increasing to 20-30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 10-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the morning.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.