Colorado Springs is expected to see high fire danger, strong winds and slight chance of showers Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 68 degrees with winds starting at between 5 and 10 mph and increasing to 15 to 20 mph. By 5 p.m. a high wind watch will be in effect as gusts could reach 30 mph, the weather service said.
High winds along with low humidity present the risk of high fire danger for the eastern Plains, including southern El Paso County. A red flag warning will be in effect between noon and 6 p.m., the agency said.
After 4 p.m., there is a 30% chance of rain showers with less than one-tenth of an inch of precipitation possible, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to reach a low of 33 degrees with a 30% chance rain before 1 a.m., the weather service said.
A wind watch in the region will last until 3 a.m., the agency said. Isolated gusts up to 70 mph are possible.
Breezes continue Wednesday with high temperatures in the 60s and clear skies forecast the rest of the week, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees with winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees with winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.