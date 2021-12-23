Windy weather is expected to blow into Colorado Springs Thursday night with more winds and blowing dust likely to rule the forecast Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach above-average highs Thursday at 63 degrees with partly sunny skies, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures drop to 39 degrees with winds between 10 and 20 mph increasing to 35 and 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, the weather service said. Blowing dust could accompany the wind before chances of showers set in Friday.
On Friday, Christmas Eve, temperatures could reach 63 degrees again with a 30% chance of showers; blowing dust and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, the agency said.
More wind is expected Friday night before a cool, sunny Christmas Day, the weather service predicted.
Wednesday marked the 225th straight day without measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs, a streak that has been going since May 11. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according the weather service.
Colorado Springs broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went without any snow.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Patchy blowing dust before 11 a.m., then patchy blowing dust after 5 p.m. A 30% chance of showers.
Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds around 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45 degrees and southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph.