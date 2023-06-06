Rinse and repeat — that's the weather theme around Colorado Springs at the start of a soggy June.

Measurable precipitation has been recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport each of the first five days this month for a total of 1.16 inches of rain, surpassing the normal June average of 0.41 of an inch. Colorado Springs has a chance of rain and thunderstorms again Tuesday and each day through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

On Tuesday, the Weather Service forecasts a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny early in the day, with a high near 72 degrees.

Flash flooding is a concern over burn scars, according to the Weather Service.

Check out today's forecast! Warm and wet conditions continue, with flash flooding possible over parts of the higher terrain. #cowx pic.twitter.com/mELQEQEZ5K — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 6, 2023

Colorado Springs' wettest day early this month was Saturday, when 0.62 of an inch of rain fell at the airport, which is the city's official measuring location.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here is the rest of this week's forecast from the Weather Service.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Chances of precip range between 50% and 70%. A high near 72 is forecast.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.