More cloud cover is expected to return over Colorado Springs Tuesday, bringing a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and a high near 85, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Chances of rain decrease over the next two days, with temperatures in the 90s forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 89 and a 40% chance of rain. Both Saturday and Sunday may see showers and thunderstorms after noon and a high near 89.
Another day of active weather is expected for eastern CO, with widespread showers and thunderstorms over the mts, and a slightly better chance for storms over the southeast plains, mainly along the I-25 corridor. The flash flood threat for area burn scars continues. #cowx pic.twitter.com/h6Lk1JDP85— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 12, 2022
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 10-15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.