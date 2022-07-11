Weather rolls over the mountains

Storm clouds roll over the mountains west of Colorado Springs.

 Alex Edwards, The Gazette

More cloud cover is expected to return over Colorado Springs Tuesday, bringing a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and a high near 85, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

Chances of rain decrease over the next two days, with temperatures in the 90s forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 89 and a 40% chance of rain. Both Saturday and Sunday may see showers and thunderstorms after noon and a high near 89.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 10-15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

 

