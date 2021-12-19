Colorado Springs residents hoping for a white Christmas this year are likely to be disappointed, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Mild temperatures and mostly clear skies are expected throughout the week, culminating with a sunny Christmas Day, the weather agency predicts.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of about 54 degrees, with wind speeds of 5 to 10 mph. Monday’s high will be slightly cooler at 52 degrees, but atmospheric conditions will be nearly identical, according to the weather service.

Sunday marked the 222nd consecutive day without measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs. The city’s longest stretch without snow is 236 days, a record set in 1946 and 2012.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Above normal temperatures with spotty critical fire weather conditions are expected early this week, before fire danger increases across southern Colorado on Tuesday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/eeUwdrntt1 — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 19, 2021

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday, Christmas Eve: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday, Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind around 15 mph.