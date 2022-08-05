This weekend may be the perfect time to revisit whatever you have saved for a rainy day.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely this weekend, starting Friday afternoon. Storms are expected pick up again Saturday afternoon after 4 p.m. and overnight into a day of rain and thunderstorms all day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Highs in the 90s are expected today and tomorrow. Temps may cool off by Sunday with a high near 79. Temps in the 70s and 80s are also expected early next week, with more afternoon thunderstorms likely.
Monsoonal moisture, and thunderstorm coverage, is expected to increase across the region over the next several days. Heaviest rainfall will occur Sat through Mon, though Sun has the greatest potential for widespread flash flooding. Turn around, don't drown! #cowx pic.twitter.com/JkVxdLIPnP— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 5, 2022
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service Pueblo:
Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 93. South southeast wind 5-15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. North wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1-4 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. High near 79. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.