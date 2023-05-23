Colorado Springs is forecast for a wet week starting Tuesday with chances of showers and thunderstorms lingering throughout the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, mostly in the early afternoon. The lingering haze will spread throughout the area as wildfires persist up north in Canada, with otherwise partly sunny conditions and a high of 75 degrees.

According to the NWS, a hazardous weather outlook has been instituted throughout portions of central and southern Colorado due to severe storming and localized heavy rainfall.

"The main risk with thunderstorms will be lightning, gusty winds up to 45 mph and locally heavy rainfall. Localized flash flooding will be possible on burn scars should an isolated stronger storm impact those areas," the NWS said.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, chances of showers persist, mainly before 11 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 50 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Wednesday: There’s an 80% chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, with thunderstorms expected to follow. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 72 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 60% chance of rain forecast for the mid to late afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 60% of showers in the forecast, mainly after 1 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 76 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers in the forecast, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 76 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees.